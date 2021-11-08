Milwaukee Police investigating two separate fatal Sunday shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are currently investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The first was reported at 1:40 a.m. near Meineke and N. 12th Streets. Police said the victim is a 25-30 year old man. He was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

The second shooting happened Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:25 p.m. near N. 26th Street and W. Auer Avenue. The vitim was a 32-year-old man.

For both shootings, MPD said it's still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and that their are no known suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at (414) 933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

