Milwaukee Police Department provides heartwarming support to young cancer patient after Morgan Wallen concert

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department went above and beyond for a mother and her son, who is currently battling cancer, following the Morgan Wallen concert Saturday night.

Lindsey Sorensen said she and her son Miles were at the show celebrating Miles' 8th birthday but after the show, he started to feel sick.

See, Miles has been battling Pre B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since October of 2021 and his recent chemo was making him feel pukey. Sorensen said she just needed to get him back to their hotel so he could get his medications and go to sleep, but the two struggled to find a way back.

Sorensen said they tried to get a taxi or Uber for two hours after the concert. During that time, several MPD officers were offering Miles bags he could throw up in, water, and even helped make calls to taxi companies.

Some officers guided Sorensen and Miles to the cabs where they continued to wait. Around 12:30 a.m., Sorensen said it started to rain so they gathered under a tree alongside other people who were having the same struggles getting a ride home.

She said her phone was almost dead, her friend's phone was dead, no cabs were available, and the Uber app was not working. That's when Officer Bronco with the Milwaukee Police Department went over to Sorensen and asked if she had found a cab yet or another way home.

Lindsey Sorensen Miles and MPD Officer Bronco.

When she told him they hadn't, Bronco cleared the seats of his squad car and gave Sorensen and Miles a ride to their hotel! Not only that, but he also gave Miles some gummy bears and a challenge coin.

She said Bronco and three other officers were super kind to them during the entire ordeal.

"We truly had the best night with the kindest people surrounding us the whole night. We can’t thank the police department enough for everything they did for us," Sorensen said in a message to TMJ4 News.

Sorensen gave a public shoutout to MPD on Facebook, thanking them for their work. The Milwaukee Police Department also shared the story, saying, "Our hearts and prayers are with #MightyMiles and your family as he continues his fight."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip