Milwaukee police say a 49-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver who is now behind bars on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police say the man was hit in the 2800 block of North 27th Street around 2:12 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Milwaukee, remained at the scene of the fatal crash and was arrested for suspicion of OWI.

Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

