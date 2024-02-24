Milwaukee on pace to save $730K on road salt due to warm winter, DPW data shows

MILWAUKEE — While colder temperatures are on the way Saturday, Milwaukee is still on pace for its warmest winter on record. So far this season, the city’s snowfall totals are 15 inches below average.

It’s turning into big savings for the city so long as the rest of winter remains mild.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works data shows the city usually spends about $2.7 million a year on road salt. But as we approach late February, the salt piles are still near the ceiling inside city facilities.

"Right now, those savings do look good and we hope that they can continue,” said DPW manager Jeffery Smith.

So far this winter, DPW data shows Milwaukee has used about 19,000 tons of salt on the roads. That may seem like a lot, but it's about 9,000 fewer tons than they usually use by this time of the year.

The DPW says each ton costs $81.29. That totals up to $729,821 in savings compared to the average spent the last three winters.

"That's a benefit to the city because we're always looking for dollar savings and making sure that we're fiscally responsible,” Smith said.

It isn’t just Milwaukee, the city of Brookfield says it’s saved $124,000 on snow operations compared to this time last winter, largely due to spending far less on salt and brine.

