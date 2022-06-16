Milwaukee Night Market shuts down due to severe weather

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Night Market kicked off Wednesday evening for the first time since the height of the pandemic.

However, due to severe weather, the market shut down early.

The Milwaukee Night Market is now officially closed. What a bummer. pic.twitter.com/eJwZC2J9b2 — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) June 16, 2022

If you missed Wednesday's market, there are other dates planned for the summer.

The event will be held on July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Welp it was fun while it lasted 🙁 The Night Market is officially closed, organizers are asking people to leave so they can clean up before the storm begins @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Jp4L7ZYixf — Jessica Madhukar (@JessicaMadhukar) June 16, 2022

The free event will showcase a variety of vendors, performers, and artists outside on West Wisconsin Avenue. It's also a great opportunity to support local businesses.

There's a moderate risk for severe weather across the state, including northwestern counties. Dangerous weather includes tornadoes and will likely be in the area later this afternoon and evening. Click here to follow the latest forecast.

