Milwaukee Night Market shuts down due to severe weather

Westown Associaton
Milwaukee Night Market is returning to downtown this summer for a full season for the first time since 2019.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Night Market kicked off Wednesday evening for the first time since the height of the pandemic.

However, due to severe weather, the market shut down early.

If you missed Wednesday's market, there are other dates planned for the summer.

The event will be held on July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

The free event will showcase a variety of vendors, performers, and artists outside on West Wisconsin Avenue. It's also a great opportunity to support local businesses.

There's a moderate risk for severe weather across the state, including northwestern counties. Dangerous weather includes tornadoes and will likely be in the area later this afternoon and evening. Click here to follow the latest forecast.

