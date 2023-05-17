Milwaukee Night Market returns this June, 180+ vendors announced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Night Market is returning for four nights this summer and on Wednesday, the full list of more than 180 vendors was announced.

Westown Association announced the market would take place from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on June 14, July 19, August 16, and September 13 this year.

More than 20 vendor booths have been added for this year's market, which will now take place on West Wisconsin avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Philips Ave.

“We had an overwhelming number of applications for 2023, with over 450 businesses applying to vend at the Milwaukee Night Market,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. “Our curation team thoughtfully reviewed each and every application with the goal of featuring as many businesses as possible that represent the diversity of our city."

Many Night Market legacy vendors will return his year, including Lush Popcorn and Tots on the Street, but there are also several vendors who will make their debut this summer.

Some of the newest vendors include Hot Box Pizza MKE, Inmoxicated, and Rooted MKE.

“Whether powering the fan experience at Fiserv Forum or powering the passion and purpose of local entrepreneurs, we’re enabling businesses with a complete small business management platform and flexible payment capabilities that they can use virtually anywhere – online, in store and at outdoor venues like the Night Market," said Bob Hau, Chief Financial Officer at Fiserv. "We are fans of Milwaukee and of small businesses, an essential part of the fabric of our community, and we look forward to cultivating more fans of both as this great event gets underway!”

Other vendors include five entrepreneurs, sponsored by American Family Insurance. These five feature ethnic diversity and gender parity, according to Westown Association.

The five vendors are Beauty from the Root, BonBon Boba MKE, Brava Blooms & Bouquet Bar, Corozoncito Styles Boutique, and Rhubarb & Ice.

A full list of the more than 180 vendors can be found here.

