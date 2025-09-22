Milwaukee mother pleads for change after losing two daughters in separate tragedies

A Milwaukee mother is pleading for change after losing both of her daughters in separate tragedies less than a year apart.

Talise Dunmore lost her life to a drunk driver last year. Her sister De-Lisha survived that crash but was tragically shot and killed a few weeks ago.

Family and friends of Talise and De-Lisha came together Sunday night to honor them after their lives were cut short.

TMJ4 Family held a vigil to honor Talise and De-Lisha while also calling for change to keep the community safe.

"They were both driven. They had so many goals in life," their mother, Martha Dunmore, said.

She described Talise and De-Lisha as inseparable, especially after their sister Leah died from cancer.

"I felt the need to push forward today, even though it's very difficult. But I feel them every day pushing me to excel because that's what they did," Dunmore said.

TMJ4 Martha Dunmore

Last September, Talise and De-Lisha were walking near 76th and Good Hope when a drunk driver hit them. Talise was killed.

Nearly a year later, De-Lisha was killed in a shooting near 42nd and Hope Avenue in Milwaukee.

"Very caring, very loving," Samone Kovacs said.

Close friends say some of their best memories were with Talise and De-Lisha. Talise dreamt of opening up a salon. De-Lisha was working towards starting a group home for senior citizens.

TMJ4 Jada Hall, Chassity Eichenbaum and Samone Kovacs are close friends of Talise and De-Lisha. They stressed the need for drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

"We had many, many plans together. Now we have to do a lot of those things without them, but we know they are always by our side," Chassity Eichenbaum said.

Working through their pain, family and friends pleaded with the community to change. Some held signs warning against the toll of drunk driving. The driver who struck the two sisters had previous offenses.

“Life is about choices. When we make choices that affect other lives, the consequences are just so great,” Martha stated.

Dunmore has been active in pushing for safer streets and is ready to offer her voice in restorative justice efforts. A mother focused on helping hopes others will join her.

"There are things that we all can do. It's not just about holding a vigil on the anniversary of my daughter's death. There has to be something in between the gap," Dunmore said. "We have to make a difference.”

