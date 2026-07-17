Milwaukee mom loses 2-year-old son to asthma attack; warns of dangers as poor air quality grips area

MILWAUKEE — Star Delarosa never imagined asthma would take her toddler's life. Now, as poor air quality blankets the Milwaukee area, she is sharing his story to warn other families about the deadly risks.

TMJ4 Star Delarosa holds photos of her son Sekani, who died of an asthma attack.

Delarosa's son, Sekani, was diagnosed with asthma at 2 months old.

"He has severe chronic asthma," Delarosa said.

Photo provided Sekani during a hospital visit for asthma.

Despite the severity of his condition, Delarosa says doctors felt they were managing it well. Sekani was on daily medication and, even as a toddler, knew when he needed his treatments.

Photo provided Sekani dancing for his mom.

"He was on liquid steroids, he was on an asthma pill everyday. For him to be so young he knew when he needed his treatments. He would go get it and bring it to me or bring it to my older daughter, He knew," Delarosa said.

On July 31, 2024, what seemed like a normal morning turned tragic when at the age of 2, Sekani suffered an attack. The family called 911, and an ambulance rushed him to the emergency room.

"He never made it to the hospital. It was just horrible," Delarosa said. "I never, never thought I would lose him due to asthma."

PHoto provided Star Delarosa and her son Sekani.

Children's Hospital says even before wildfire smoke caused the current poor air quality and the recent heat wave, they were already seeing an uptick in asthma patients. In June, more than 10 kids were hospitalized, and two children died from asthma complications.

Photo provided Sekani playing with his puppy.

Heat and poor air quality can be major triggers for asthma patients. It is why Delarosa says she is sharing Sekani's story.

"A lot of people take it for granted because probably like me, they don't think you will lose someone to asthma. Something that can be controlled by a medicine, but in reality you don't know when it can happen; you just don't know sometimes," Delarosa said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error