Milwaukee mayor's choice for LGBTQ+ Liaison position withdraws after complaints

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson's choice for the city's LGBTQ+ Liaison position has withdrawn from the post after scrutiny from local LGBTQ+ organizations and advocates.

In an emailed statement Friday afternoon, the mayor's office said that Johnson had accepted Luke Olson's withdrawal, and expressed appreciation for his willingness to serve.

On October 18, Johnson named Olson to the position. By October 19, the head of a leading organization serving the LGBTQ+ community said the city made a bad choice.

Olson has been a prominent member of the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community for years. He currently works for the Department of City Development and holds leadership positions at PrideFest Milwaukee and Milwaukee World Festival.

In a letter obtained by TMJ4 News earlier this month, Chris Allen, CEO of Diverse and Resilient, asked the mayor to reconsider.

Allen wrote that the city should ensure "the LBTQ+ Liaison is a person who is well-versed in the experiences and needs of LGBTQ+ communities of color."

He also said, "it's essential that this individual can effectively advocate for these communities and work towards addressing the existing disparities and inequities."

It was a sentiment shared by other community advocates and leaders.

"I was shocked. I think my reaction kind of echoes a lot of people's reaction to that announcement," said Jamal Perry, a Milwaukee advocate for LGBTQ+ communities of color. "How disconnected are the officials or the team that's in charge of appointing this person or recommending this person to this role?"

At the time, the City defended its decision to hire Olson and said complaints sent to the mayor's office through email and social media were under review.

"Prior to his appointment, the mayor's office spoke to several people who hold prominent positions in the LGBTQ+ community, who not only vouched for him as a future liaison but were enthusiastic about his appointment," said Jeff Fleming, the spokesperson for the mayor's office.

Fleming said his office also received significant positive responses and a much smaller number of contacts expressing disapproval.

In the statement emailed Friday, Mayor Johnson says Olson "will continue directing significant energy and time toward his advocacy work on behalf of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ residents."

Mayor Johnson will evaluate new candidates for the unpaid LGBTQ+ Liaison position in the coming weeks.

Read the full statement from Mayor Johnson's office below:

