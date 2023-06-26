Milwaukee mayor to give State of the City address on Monday, focussing on a number of issues

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will give his State of the City speech Monday, addressing a number of the city's current issues including its current financial situation, public safety and economic development.

At 4 p.m., Mayor Johnson will take the stage here for his State of the City speech, hoping to share his vision of how he wants to see the city grow. And TMJ4 has learned that he wants to take on one of the most time-consuming tasks: replacing lead service lines.

WATCH | Charles Benson talks 1 on 1 with the mayor ahead of the address:

Milwaukee state of the city address

In a sit-down with our Charles Benson ahead of today's speech, Mayor Johnson says he wants the job done in nearly a third of the time that has been originally planned. Since 2017, Milwaukee has been replacing lead lines that are connected to homes at about 1,000 a year. But an estimated 65,000 lines are still on the replacement list. Another hurdle the mayor faces to reach his hopeful deadline is how much it would cost, with the estimates reaching the hundreds of millions.

Mayor Johnson says the new timeline is about making Milwaukee a more equitable and healthier city.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip