MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is renewing calls for state assistance to help landlords install fire sprinklers in older apartment buildings after a fire Tuesday sent dozens of residents scrambling for safety at the New Hampton Apartments at 22nd and Hampton.

Fire Chief Aaron Lipski raised concerns about the lack of sprinkler systems following the daytime fire, echoing similar concerns he voiced after a tragic Mother's Day fire last year that killed five people at the Highland Court Apartments near 27th and Highland.

Neither apartment buildings were required to have fire sprinkler systems when they were constructed based on rules and requirements from the 1970s. However, Johnson said that doesn't prevent landlords from adding them voluntarily.

Milwaukee mayor pushes for state help with apartment fire sprinklers after recent blaze

"It's pretty clear state law is supreme here. We can't force that to happen at the local level. That's why we continue to ask for partnership with the state," Johnson said.

The mayor is supporting a Democratic-proposed bill that would provide financial assistance to landlords for fire sprinkler installation. The legislation includes a $10 million grant program that would fund up to 50% of landlords' costs for sprinkler systems.

Johnson argued the investment would not only save lives but also save landlords money by preventing costly fire damage and repairs.

"So I want them to take a harder look at that, if not just to protect their own residents, which they have the moral responsibility to do, for their own pocketbooks," Johnson said.

Another proposed bill would require a fire sprinkler audit by the Department of Safety and Professional Services to determine whether automatic fire sprinklers are installed in residential buildings such as apartment buildings, rowhouses, townhouses or condominiums that have eight or more dwelling units or are two or more stories.

Johnson said the city does not have a firm number on how many buildings lack sprinklers. He's calling on landlords to be proactive about informing the city about their buildings' sprinkler status.

"They should come forward and give that information to the fire department and to the Department of Neighborhood Services," Johnson said.

Both proposed bills have stalled in Madison for now.

