Milwaukee mayor proclaims Sept. 26 as 'Landmark Lanes Day'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Sept. 26 as "Landmark Lanes Day" in celebration of the business' 95th anniversary.

Landmark Lanes, a staple of Milwaukee's East Side, first opened in 1927 as Bensinger's Recreation in the historic Oriental Theater complex. According to the mayor's proclamation, the 24,000-square-foot retro arcade has three bars, darts, foosball tables, a live music stage, regular karaoke nights, and of course, bowling.

James Groh New bowling alley signage at Landmark Lanes.

The mayor's proclamation also calls Landmark Lanes one of the oldest and longest-running bowling lanes in the country. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in February.

Landmark Lanes, also known as The Underground City, will be offering a variety of nightly events in celebration of its anniversary beginning Monday and running through Friday.

According to a news release, events include a massive game night by Midwest Gaming Classic, a screening and Big Lebowski-themed party with Milwaukee Film, a special comedy night by Milwaukee Comedy, and special firkin tappings by Lakefront Brewery.

Below is a schedule of the week-long celebration:



Monday: Midwest Gaming Classic, Game Night

Tuesday: Milwaukee Comedy presents "Voyager'"

Wednesday: Lakefront Brewery presents "Lakefront Tap Takeover" including Stein Hoist competition and special firkin tappings.

Thursday: Milwaukee Film presents: Lebowski Night - movie and themed after-party

Friday: Customer Appreciation Night including samples of products, swag, and complimentary pizza from Ian's Pizza

For more information on the big 95th-anniversary party, visit Landmark Lanes' website.

