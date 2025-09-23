Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson lays out proposed 2026 budget

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made his case for his proposed $2 billion budget on Tuesday.

Among the challenges, the city faces a $100.9-million budget gap, higher than last year.

The mayor's proposal includes adding revenue by increasing the property tax levy by 3%, major user fees by 4%, the vehicle registration fee by $10, and other various services.

"A lot of good things in the budget. Obviously, we continue to face fiscal challenges that we have faced for the past number of years, but I feel really good about where we are. I'm looking forward to working with the council,” Johnson told reporters.

On public safety, the mayor’s proposed budget looks to fund the maximum number of classes of police recruits, address deferred maintenance, and replace roughly 28 vehicles.

Additionally, the proposal aims to invest in the fire department's investigation unit.

“So these are the folks that go out to make sure that we're monitoring issues around arson in the City of Milwaukee. So we're adding 3 full-time equivalent positions there to make sure that service is around the clock."

Johnson's budget includes deeper cuts across the board. It includes nearly $30 million less for departmental expenses than requested.

The mayor is looking to work with the council to pass the budget in November.

See Mayor Johnson's proposed 2026 budget and summary here.

