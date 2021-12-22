Milwaukee Mayor Barrett to formalize transition of authority to Cavalier Johnson as acting mayor

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be formalizing the timing of the transition of authority to Common Council President and soon-to-be Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday.

Officials say it will happen at a ceremonial event at 9 a.m. The timing and process of how the transition will happen will be shared during this time.

The transition comes now that the U.S. Senate has confirmed Mayor Barrett's nomination as an ambassador.

As leader of the Council, Johnson will automatically become mayor once Barrett resigns. Barrett is first waiting for his formal appointment from President Joe Biden, which could come any day now.

It's likely Johnson will only have a few months to lead before a special election is held to permanently fill Barrett's seat.

He'll be running in a crowded field that includes Nick McVey, Bob Donovan, Shelia Conley-Patterson, Michael Sampson, Earnell Lucas, and Marina Dimitrijevic.

It's unclear exactly when these candidates will get to face off in a primary or general election.

Barrett has indicated he’ll step down by Dec. 28, giving the city time to align a special mayoral election with next year's primary and spring general elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

