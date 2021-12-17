Watch
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed by U.S. Senate as Ambassador to Luxembourg

Posted at 7:37 PM, Dec 16, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was confirmed by the United States Senate on Thursday as Ambassador to Luxembourg.

The U.S. Senate confirmed by voice vote.

Barrett will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Now that Barrett has the full Senate approval, President Joe Biden can officially appoint him as Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Barrett will be delivering remarks at 8 p.m. Thursday night. You can watch live here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

