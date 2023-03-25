Milwaukee Marathon canceled due to spring snowstorm

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Marathon scheduled to start and end at Fiserv Forum on Sunday has been canceled.

Marathon organizers shared the news Saturday saying the current winter conditions along the route led to the cancelation.

"The circumstances will not allow us to hold an event that meets our standards for a safe and successful race for participants, volunteers, and all other stakeholders," organizers wrote.

According to a Facebook post, Milwaukee Marathon will work with officials to explore all possibilities for 2023 races. They said they will provide participants with all available options such as deferral to another event, a virtual participation option, or a full refund.

"Thank you to the Milwaukee running community for your understanding. We will follow up with next steps and more information as soon as possible," organizers wrote on Facebook.

Milwaukee Marathon had been scheduled to host both a half marathon and 5K, but the full marathon was not scheduled to take place.

Organizers previously said they were working to bring back the full marathon in 2024.

