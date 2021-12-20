Milwaukee man who has gone into Lake Michigan for 500+ days launches 'Cold Water Challenge'

MILWAUKEE — No matter the conditions, rain, wind or extreme cold, Paul Koepnick has been getting in the waters of Lake Michigan. He's formed this habit over the course of more than 500 consecutive days.

If you happen to pass by Klode Beach in Whitefish Bay around sunrise, you've probably seen him.

In fact, so many people are curious about this, that a small group now joins him. Koepnick said it's not just a great way to jump start your day. He says developing the routine provides a pretty powerful sense of accomplishment. He's now able to use the cold water as a motivating tool.

"You're training your brain to just jump and go in and do the hard thing," said Koepnick. "And you're going to see yourself push past whatever you thought you were capable of."

Better than a jolt of java, Koepnick says the cold water provides a ripple effect of energy and productivity that can last the entire day. And when the pandemic hit, it felt like less of an obstacle, because he had a coping mechanism in place. "(The pandemic) didn't even phase me," laughed Koepnick. "The practice, when we go in -- we're putting ourselves in deliberate fight or flight. And then we're teaching ourselves how to come down from that. How to manage that stress."

He admits he had to learn that kind of control. Koepnick's path to the lake's rocky shoreline began when he hit his own rock bottom. "It started at the lowest point in my life where I was homeless, I was living in my car — and I was in a dark place," he said.

Koepnick has launched a 30-day "Cold Water Challenge." He's inviting others to try this out. And you don't have to get into the lake — it can be as simple as taking a cold shower. His intention is that the challenge creates conversation around mental health. Koepnick said the cold water was the catalyst that pulled him out of depression and anxiety and pushed him toward success in his personal life and career. "Going into an uncomfortable situation every day and pushing yourself outside your comfort zone allows you to grow," he explained.

In 2022 Koepnick wants to begin teaching workshops about cold water immersion, which will include the science and research attached to using breathwork to control body temperature and muscle movement to re-warm and activate muscles. You can learn more about that by visiting Koepnick's website and social media pages.

