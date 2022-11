MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a fire left one man injured overnight.

The fire happened near 22nd and Hampton around 3:17 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 52-year-old man with burns from a small fire that started in the bathroom.

MPD said the fire appeared to be accidental. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said they are not seeking any suspects in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

