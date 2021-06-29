Milwaukee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his 5-year-old son over cheesecake

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee father who fatally punched his 5-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

In May, 30-year-old Travis Stackhouse was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in the June 2019 death of his son, Sir Amer Stackhouse.

After two days of testimony from the state’s witnesses, Stackhouse agreed to plead guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse, and child neglect.

According to prosecutors, Stackhouse was angry that his children were eating cheesecake he had gotten for Father’s Day earlier in the week and admitted to striking the boy.

A criminal complaint says the father initially told police his son was injured after falling down the stairs. Paramedics didn't think the boy's injuries were consistent with a fall. Authorities say Stackhouse became angry his children were eating his cheesecake, went to a bar and returned about 2 a.m., at which time the mother of the child called 911.

On Tuesday, a Milwaukee County judge sentenced Stackhouse to 20 years initial confinement and 8 years of extended supervision, with a credit of time served 739 days in custody. Restitution of $5,000 must also be paid, according to court records.

