Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man pleads guilty to killing his 5-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake in Milwaukee

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Woman sues hospital for flushing miscarried baby
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:12:34-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who fatally punched his 5-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake has been convicted of homicide in Milwaukee County.

Thirty-year-old Travis Stackhouse had been on trial this week for first-degree reckless homicide in the June 2019 death of his son, Sir Amer Stackhouse.

After two days of testimony from the state’s witnesses, Stackhouse on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse, and child neglect.

According to prosecutors, Stackhouse was angry that his children were eating cheesecake he had gotten for Father’s Day earlier in the week and admitted striking the boy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m