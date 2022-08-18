Milwaukee man charged in connection to Shake Shack officer shooting sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE — One of the three young men charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty officer at Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday.

Timonte Carroll-Robinson, who was 17 years old at the time, did not shoot the officer, but admitted to recklessly driving the getaway car from the crime scene.

Carroll-Robinson was charged with:

Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent

Attempt Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent

Harboring/Aiding a Felon (A/B/C/D or unclassified felony/life)

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Defense asked for a shorter sentence, citing Carroll-Robinson does not have any prior convictions and that he was 17 at the time of the incident.

In court Thursday, Carroll-Robinson apologized to the community, the officer, and the owners of the car he attempted to steal that day and another stolen car he'd driven to the Shake Shack.

The judge said Carroll-Robinson's actions were "selfish" and said it was "complete and absolute luck" he did not kill anyone.

However, the judge did cite mitigating factors since Carroll-Robinson admitted he did wrong, did not point fingers, and had no prior record.

The two other men involved in the incident have not yet been sentenced. The man accused of shooting the officer, 19-year-old Keasean Ellis-Brown, is still awaiting trial.

Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz was shot in January during an attempted robbery at Shake Shack in the Third Ward.

Ellis-Brown is one of three suspects charged in the shooting. He was charged with Attempt First-Degree Intentional Homicide on Jan. 13.

According to the criminal complaint a Door Dash driver was picking up a food order at the Shake Shack. She had her three children with her in the car, and when they arrived, the children asked to use the restroom. As she was asking staff if that was okay, workers told her that someone was trying to take something out of her car.

She saw a man running from her car and getting into a silver car stopped at the intersection. The complaint states the person got into the front passenger seat and then the car drove off.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Ellis-Brown, 19, from Milwaukee dropped his phone in the process.

The delivery driver brought the phone inside of the Shake Shack and debated calling police. Soon after, the complaint said Ellis-Brown returned and demanded the phone.

She said the suspect then grabbed her and took out the cell phone. The suspect then had her in a bear hug and tried lifting her up to slam her onto the ground, the complaint states.

That's when the off-duty Milwaukee police officer intervened, stating "Stop, Police" and tried to wrestle the suspect to the ground. She then saw the suspect reaching into his waistband. As she ran she heard two gunshots, then another three shots.

The detective did return fire, but police say there is no indication that his gunfire struck anyone.

The Door Dash driver said the officer was shot on the ground and kept repeating the license plate.

Court documents stated Ellis-Brown got into a stolen car with Dionta'e Hayes, 18, and Carroll-Robinson who dropped him off at home. Hayes and Carroll-Robinson led police on a chase. It ended near 30th and Chambers with their arrests.

According to criminal complaints, a surgeon said the bullets narrowly missed the Milwaukee police detective's heart.

