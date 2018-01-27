Milwaukee man charged in attempted sexual assault of mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Milwaukee man is charged in an attempted sexual assault on a mail carrier that authorities say was thwarted by an armed security guard who put herself between the victim and alleged assailant.
The Journal Sentinel reports that Lyndon Dale Jackson was charged Friday with a single felony count of attempted sexual assault in the incident, which took place Wednesday morning in Milwaukee. He faces up to 20 years in prison.