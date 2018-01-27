MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Milwaukee man is charged in an attempted sexual assault on a mail carrier that authorities say was thwarted by an armed security guard who put herself between the victim and alleged assailant.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Lyndon Dale Jackson was charged Friday with a single felony count of attempted sexual assault in the incident, which took place Wednesday morning in Milwaukee. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show that the 53-year-old mail carrier had just left a locked building when Jackson approached her, attempted to grab her and repeatedly told her he intended to rape her.

Authorities say the mail carrier was trying to fight him off when the security guard intervened, pulling her weapon and firing at the ground in front of him.