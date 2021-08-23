Milwaukee man charged after drag racing crash that killed two people

MILWAUKEE — Formal charges have been filed against 24-year-old Milwaukee man, Michael Howard, who struck a car and killed the two passengers inside while drag racing. The charges include two counts of second degree reckless homicide and two counts of knowingly operating a vehicle on a suspended license that caused death," according to the criminal complaint.

The drag race happened around 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of 5600 North 76th Street in Milwaukee. Eyewitnesses said they saw two cars swerving through traffic at speeds around 80 mph, according to the criminal complaint. Howard attempted to make a left turn onto Silver Spring Drive but hit a car that was also turning.

Inside the victim's car was a 66-year-old man and 21-year-old woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Howard and the other driver, a 26-year-old man, were arrested.

It was the second deadly racing-related crash to happen in just one week.

