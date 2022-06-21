MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing charges for a murder in Indiana in 1991 after prosecutors say he stabbed the victim multiple times in his apartment.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that Lake County Superior Court prosecutors charged 50-year-old Quentin Maurice Smith with one count of murder. FBI agents arrested Smith on Tuesday in Milwaukee, where he had been discharged from parole.

Smith is waiting extradition back to Lake County, Indiana.

The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team began re-investigating Smith in 2021. Agents re-examined the case file and identified Smith as a suspect based on DNA analysis of evidence found at the scene of the crime.

The FBI says Smith stabbed 35-year-old John Thomas Currie to death in his apartment in Nov. 21, 1991. His family members later found the victim there.

The FBI's Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in the arrest. The other agencies involved are the Gary Police Dept., Lake County Police Dept. Crime Scene Unit, and the Wisconsin Department of Correction – Parole Commission.

GRIT has solved more than 10 cold cases since 2018, according to the FBI.

GRIT agents are asking anyone with information on a cold case to call 219-942-4899.

