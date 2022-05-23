Milwaukee leaders, agencies highlight positive summer services for young people

MILWAUKEE — You may have heard the old proverb, "it takes a village to raise a child." On Monday, representatives from a number of community organizations came together to drive home that point.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman were among numerous city leaders who gathered at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee on Monday to highlight the positive programs and services that are being offered to young people all summer long.

"You can go to a maker's space, you can work, you can eat, you can swim, you can play basketball," Milwaukee Johnson said. "I gather with these youth serving nonprofit organizations that are doing amazing work throughout Milwaukee. The programs and services that these organizations provide to our youth in this city is so valuable to the success of having a safe and prosperous community."

The mayor highlighted the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee as a unique resource that is dedicated to strengthening the lives of Milwaukee's urban families.

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee also has a brand new basketball court that was donated by Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton.

Sean de la Rosa, who spends time at the Neighborhood House, explained how Employee Milwaukee's Earn and Learn program, which offers jobs to young people, helps him.

"I met friends that I still talk to to this day, so it was a lot of good connections and having something to do, not being out here in these streets," he said.

The Earn and Learn program is still recruiting young people who are interested in working this summer. For more details, click here.

