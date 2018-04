Milwaukee police, state patrol and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to keep unsafe trucks off the road.

In Franklin Monday, deputies with the sheriff’s office were inspecting trucks over 10,000 pounds making sure drivers have proper licenses. They looked to ensure their loads were secure and that they met government regulations.

“The massive size of trucks and their huge mechanical parts make them a weapon of destruction when they're not properly maintained,” said Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt.

One Brookfield woman who lost her husband in a truck accident knows that all too well.

“That day Jay was simply driving home from work and did absolutely nothing wrong," said Joleen Tichelaar.

Her husband died about a year ago when a brake drum broke off a truck traveling in front of his car. It hit his windshield and he died instantly.

“He was a real person. He wasn't a statistic. He was my loving compassionate husband. He was my high school sweetheart, my soulmate,” said Tichelaar.

Schmidt said his office along with MPD and state patrol will be conducting random truck safety inspections in Milwaukee County.

Truckers in violation will be taken out of service.

“We can be anywhere anytime anyplace. That's the message to truckers,” Schmidt said.

In Wisconsin, more than 350 people have died and more than 7,000 injured in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles in the last five years.