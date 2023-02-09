Milwaukee landmarks shining in blue in honor of Officer Peter Jerving

MILWAUKEE — More than 20 of Milwaukee's historic landmarks and venues will be illuminated in blue in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Jerving and the suspect died during a struggle in Milwaukee last Tuesday, according to police.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 announced in a statement that the following buildings and venues will be lit up in blue for the fallen officer.

The lighting starts Thursday at dawn and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.

The following buildings are participating in the lighting:

411 East Wisconsin Center (Michigan Street skywalk bridge)

600 EAST

833 East Michigan

American Family Field

Brighten the Passage (Water Street and Broadway under I-794)

Gas Light Building

Hyatt Regency

Lakefront Brewery

Light the Hoan

Marcus Performing Arts Center

MGIC

Milwaukee County Historical Society

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 (windows at 301 W. Wisconsin Avenue)

Mitchell Park Domes

Northwestern Mutual

Pritzlaff Building

Schlitz Park (archways)

The Pfister Hotel

US Bank Center

War Memorial Center

Wisconsin Center (Wells Street tunnel)

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip