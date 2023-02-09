Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee landmarks shining in blue in honor of Officer Peter Jerving

The lighting starts Thursday at dawn and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
Photo submitted, TMJ4 editing
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
Posted at 1:59 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 14:59:46-05

MILWAUKEE — More than 20 of Milwaukee's historic landmarks and venues will be illuminated in blue in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Jerving and the suspect died during a struggle in Milwaukee last Tuesday, according to police.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 announced in a statement that the following buildings and venues will be lit up in blue for the fallen officer.

The lighting starts Thursday at dawn and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.

The following buildings are participating in the lighting:

411 East Wisconsin Center (Michigan Street skywalk bridge)
600 EAST
833 East Michigan
American Family Field
Brighten the Passage (Water Street and Broadway under I-794)
Gas Light Building
Hyatt Regency
Lakefront Brewery
Light the Hoan
Marcus Performing Arts Center
MGIC
Milwaukee County Historical Society
Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 (windows at 301 W. Wisconsin Avenue)
Mitchell Park Domes
Northwestern Mutual
Pritzlaff Building
Schlitz Park (archways)
The Pfister Hotel
US Bank Center
War Memorial Center
Wisconsin Center (Wells Street tunnel)

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News