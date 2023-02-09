Milwaukee landmarks shining in blue in honor of Officer Peter Jerving

MILWAUKEE — More than 20 of Milwaukee's historic landmarks and venues will be illuminated in blue in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
Jerving and the suspect died during a struggle in Milwaukee last Tuesday, according to police.
On Thursday, Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 announced in a statement that the following buildings and venues will be lit up in blue for the fallen officer.
The lighting starts Thursday at dawn and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
The following buildings are participating in the lighting:
411 East Wisconsin Center (Michigan Street skywalk bridge)
600 EAST
833 East Michigan
American Family Field
Brighten the Passage (Water Street and Broadway under I-794)
Gas Light Building
Hyatt Regency
Lakefront Brewery
Light the Hoan
Marcus Performing Arts Center
MGIC
Milwaukee County Historical Society
Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 (windows at 301 W. Wisconsin Avenue)
Mitchell Park Domes
Northwestern Mutual
Pritzlaff Building
Schlitz Park (archways)
The Pfister Hotel
US Bank Center
War Memorial Center
Wisconsin Center (Wells Street tunnel)