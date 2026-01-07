Milwaukee landlord faces more than a dozen violations after Christmas Day ceiling collapse

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman is still living with a gaping hole in her bathroom ceiling nearly two weeks after it collapsed on her while she was showering on Christmas Day.

Knox described the terrifying moment when her bathroom ceiling gave way while she was in the shower on Christmas morning. She said her landlord was slow to respond to what she considered an emergency situation.

"My biggest concern is the hole, it's not gonna get fixed," Knox said.

TMJ4 first talked to Knox on New Years Eve after she and her kids were left without a shower for six days. It's now been 12 days.

"I just felt like with this being an emergency, she would've come out sooner, but we're six days in and this don't look like a one day project," Knox said on New Year's Eve.

The day after TMJ4's story aired, Knox said a plumber visited the duplex. A Department of Neighborhood (DNS) inspector arrived the following day and documented violations throughout the property.

The DNS cited ING Properties for more than a dozen violations outlining violations that must be corrected within 30 days, including extermination of mice and cockroaches, repairing or replacing the damaged ceiling, and fixing defective faucets and drains.

Knox expressed concern about potential retaliation from her landlord for speaking out about the unsafe conditions.

"Are you gonna really come out and fix those 13 problems, or are you just going to try and give me hell?" Knox said. "That does kinda put a little fear in the back of my mind. Are you gonna put me out behind this because I'm in an unsafe environment, unhealthy environment?"

When TMJ4 attempted to contact ING Properties last week, we were hung up on. A follow-up call Tuesday resulted in a callback from an ING employee named David, who wouldn't provide a last name and who declined an on-camera interview.

When asked why Knox's collapsed ceiling wasn't considered an emergency, David said, "A collapsed ceiling is not going to collapse again ma'am it's already collapsed. She can simply just remove the piece of plywood and she can continue using it."

David also claimed Knox "created the damage to the property because she did not report it on time."

"I might've seen like a little water drip down the sides, but it wasn't nothing that I thought would end up like this at all," Knox explained.

Knox said she simply wants the problems fixed without facing eviction for speaking out about the conditions.

"I don't want them to put me out my home, I just want them to fix the problem," Knox said.

David said the violations will be addressed in time for re-inspection. TMJ4 will be sure to follow up.

