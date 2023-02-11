Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon to return in 2023, registration begins Sunday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It seems the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon will be making a comeback in 2023!

Race organizers announced Saturday that registration will open Sunday for this year's race, scheduled to take place on Oct. 1, 2023.

According to a Facebook post, big changes had to be made for a successful race. It comes after the 2022 event had to be canceled due to organizers being unable to establish a race route.

Organizers found out in November 2021 that their traditional Grafton to Milwaukee route would not be an option due to multi-year construction in the area. The plan was then to bring the entire event to the shores of Milwaukee.

However, organizers said they faced hurdles that they simply can't overcome including challenges in regard to security and vendor staffing shortages.

This year, organizers said they worked with city officials to establish a new route. In an email to former participants, organizers said they "feel confident that these changes will achieve a successful race."

The race will feature a full marathon, half marathon, and a 5k. It will include a course section on the Hoan Bridge, and "picturesque views of Lake Michigan."

According to the race website, more than 40% of the course is right along the shore of Lake Michigan. The first 10 miles of the half and full marathon are the same, with the finish line set up at the Summerfest grounds.

To register for the 2023 race, click here.



