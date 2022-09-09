Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon 2022 canceled after issues with race route

MILWAUKEE — The 2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, half marathon, and 5k have been canceled due to organizers being unable to establish a race route.

The race was scheduled for Oct. 2.

According to a statement, organizers found out in November 2021 that their traditional Grafton to Milwaukee route would not be an option due to multi-year construction in the area. The plan was then to bring the entire event to the shores of Milwaukee.

However, organizers said they faced hurdles that they simply can't overcome including challenges in regard to security and vendor staffing shortages.

In the statement, Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon thanked the hundreds of people who had volunteered to work the event as well as sponsors who had signed up.

"The main thanks need to go to you, the runner who registered for our event. It is heartbreaking to know that you put in the miles of training and were excited to witness the event we were preparing," the statement said in part.

Milwaukee Lakefront did not mention anything about holding the race in the future, but did encourage runners to take part in the event virtually. Organizers said they will still present runners with bibs, a shirt, a finisher medal, and even a gift.

They said more information on that option is forthcoming.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report this news.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip