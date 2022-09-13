Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured

MILWAUKEE — A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.

Police responded to a home near 42nd and Sheridan on Monday night. They said they're searching for unknown suspects. A 42-year-old injured man was taken to the hospital and will survive, police say.

The victim's mother told TMJ4 news her son has nonverbal autism. He was watching TV when he was shot in the arm. She said he'll need surgery but doesn't understand what happened.

A neighbor who knows the family said she heard the gunfire.

"I was just devastated and hurt. He’s just like a child. He’s innocent," said Carol Crowley.

Both the front and side of the small home were shot multiple times. Bullets pierced the siding and shattered glass doors and windows.

The victim's mother said her other son was watching his brother when it happened.

"I think it's just terrible. Senseless. Don't have no heart," said Crowley. "Because they could've taken that baby out, and her other son who was there. I don't get it."

Police ask anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

