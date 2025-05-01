Milwaukee health department faces $2 million funding cut, pauses critical public health projects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Health Department has put several major public health initiatives on hold after losing more than $2 million in federal grant funding that was cut in March.

The department was forced to pause multiple projects that were already budgeted and planned, including training for community health workers, neighborhood nurse programs, and shelter renovation projects.

"We used those grants as a funding mechanism to do all the things we need to do as a health department. Those needs don't change if our funding changes and the work doesn't change," said Szopinski.

Aaron Szopinski, budget and administration manager for the city's health department, said the funding cuts have particularly impacted work with two local shelters.

"The other sort of causality with that grant was work that was underway with two shelters in the city, one was Salvation Army one was the Milwaukee Women's Center," said Szopinski.

The health department was in the process of rebuilding spaces at these shelters to better isolate individuals who arrive with illnesses.

"COVID-19 outbreaks in shelters were a big issue in 2020, '21, '22, so this is one of those long-term resilience projects in place," said Szopinski.

According to Szopinski, after months of planning, the department was ready to begin construction when the funding was pulled in March.

The department is now seeking alternative donors to fill the funding gap and complete the shelter construction projects before the fall and winter seasons, when respiratory illnesses increase and shelter residents face higher risks.

Wisconsin has joined more than 20 other states in a lawsuit against the federal government over the removal of these public health grants.

