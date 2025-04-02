Mental health workers speak out as federal funding cuts impact services offered

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's a punch to the gut for several mental health services across the Badger State, as the U.S. Department of Health announced more than $11B cuts in federal funding.

"We are still operating, and we have absolutely no funding to support the current operation," Martina Gollin-Graves said.

Gollin-Graves is the CEO of Mental Health America of Wisconsin (MHA).

Last week, MHA learned it won't be receiving federal funding, which is half of its annual budget.

For the past century, MHA has provided advocacy and education around suicide prevention and mental health concerns. It's a non-profit that's funded by federal, state and local dollars.

"Last Thursday, March 27, we received notice from the Department of Health Services in Wisconsin notifying us that Monday, March 24, so three days prior to the notice, that our contract had ended," Gollin-Graves explained.

Gollin-Graves said it's a specific contract for the 'Uplift Wisconsin Warmline' program.

"It's run by peers who have lived experiences...with either mental health or substance use disorders, and they are certified, they have received training, and are state certified," Gollin-Graves said.

The Warmline is a free, phone call therapy-adjacent service. It's been running seven days a week, 10 hours a day, over the past few years.

In 2024, more than 24,000 people called the Warmline.

In March alone, it had almost 4,000 calls.

The line will be halted on April 5.

"The consequences could be dire, so this program was developed as a program to decrease suicides," Gollin-Graves added.

Gollin-Graves and other local experts told TMJ4 that with programs being cut, the state could see a surge in people going to the emergency room and utilizing police for mental health treatment instead.

"If they don't have that resources and they don't have anywhere else to turn, there aren't options available to them," Carey Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen is the director of clinical services at WellPoint Care Network. She's on the front lines treating patients daily.

"If there's a need or a gap, we try and fill that gap with service delivery. This [lack of funding] will likely create a gap that we will have to try and figure out how to rise up and meet the need," Jacobsen explained.

It's a need experts fear could get worse as mental health concerns persist, at the same time funding is being stripped.

"All my life I've heard, you know, the expression 'it's just business.' Well, this doesn't feel like business, this is personal," Gollin-Graves said.

In addition to the Warmline stopping service on April 5, Gollin-Graves said she had to furlough 20 employees because of the unexpected gap in federal funding.

She said she's hoping Governor Tony Evers pulls through with his promise to keep funding mental health in Wisconsin.

Right now, more than $1M is slated in the upcoming biennial budget to keep Uplife Wisconsin Warmline online. However, that has to be passed by both the assembly and the senate.

Additionally, federal funding cuts are also expected to impact the National Suicide Hotline 988.

