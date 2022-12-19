Milwaukee funeral home hosts toy giveaway for families in need of assistance

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee funeral home hosted a toy giveaway on Sunday, ensuring that kids who come from families that need a little extra help this year have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

Angelina Bailey and Nicole Cochran had a chance to visit the giveaway and said the event at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home was a major help ahead of the holiday.

"It helps out because nobody have money like that to buy a whole bunch of kids gifts," said Bailey.

The funeral home gave away 500 toys to families in need of assistance this year. It's an annual event.

"Kids want, you know, certain toys and things like that. It's kind of hard because it's expensive, prices are like skyrocket high," said Cochran.

Car after car lined up to receive toys, books, games, gift cards - even bikes and scooters.

Marcel Clark, owner of Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, says the annual giveaway is designed to make sure everyone has a merry Christmas!

"We know that it has been extremely difficult for families, and we want to provide some form of help and uplift to ease the pain for those families," said Clark.

The gifts are purchased by the owners of the home along with a few community partners.

"We went out and we shopped over the last two weeks. We've been buying things periodically and accumulating all of the toys to make sure that the kids have something that they can feel very happy to receive," said Clark. "I know that the city gets a bad rap of having all of these issues and concerns, but we feel like our city is a great city and we just want to provide any change that we can to support it."

A true show of neighborly love and togetherness this holiday season.

