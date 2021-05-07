Milwaukee FPC votes in favor of banning police from using chokeholds under any circumstance

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission (FPC) unanimously voted to ban law enforcement officers from using chokeholds under any circumstance during a meeting Thursday night.

In December, the FPC passed a new use-of-force policy that banned the use of chokeholds, except for in life-or-death situations. The new policy will take away that exception.

The vote has been delayed three times over the past two months.

During the FPC's last consideration of the ban on April 15, Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman expressed the department has no qualms with the resolution in its current form at the time.

Under the MPD's current Standard Operating Procedure, members of the police department are prohibited from using chokeholds or strangleholds unless the officer reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm.

In Milwaukee, a majority of the public comment that has been considered by the FPC has been in favor of a total ban.

During Thursday's meeting, dozens of people spoke up in favor of the ban.

The Peoples Revolution of Milwaukee held a press conference outside Milwaukee City Hall earlier Thursday, calling for the FPC to ban chokeholds completely.

