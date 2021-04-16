Milwaukee FPC pushes back vote on proposed chokehold ban

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is kicking back a vote on a resolution that would modify or eliminate the 'deadly force exception' to the ban on chokeholds and strangleholds in the police department's use-of-force policy.

The FPC was scheduled to vote on a resolution that would alter the current use-of-force policy during a Thursday evening meeting. But the vote on the proposal was pushed back, because the full commission was not present during the meeting, FPC members say. Commissioners also wanted more public comment on the topic.

The FPC will reconvene on the resolution on May 6.

During Thursday's meeting, Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman expressed the department has no qualms with the resolution in its current form at this time.

Under the MPD's current Standard Operating Procedure, members of the police department are prohibited from using chokeholds or strangleholds unless the officer reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm.

The resolution would modify or eliminate this deadly force exception to the ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, and would potentially ban such tactics under any circumstances.

