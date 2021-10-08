Milwaukee FPC interviews Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman for permanent role

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission interviewed Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman Thursday night for the permanent chief position.

In September, the FPC invited Norman as the sole candidate to apply.

"I am born raised and continue to be a resident of our fine city," Norman said.

During the meeting Thursday night, FPC commissioners asked several questions about the Collins Settlement, a five-year agreement for MPD to reduce racial profiling in traffic stops. Now in its third year, the ACLU reports the latest data shows MPD officers conduct traffic stops on Black residents 9.5 times more often than white residents, and Latinx residents 2.9 times more often.

"Are you committed to constitutional policing, and what is your plan to end racial profiling in Milwaukee?" Commissioner Amanda Avalos said.

Acting Chief Norman responded to similar questions multiple times. He says it's partly an issue he's inherited, and he's committed to fixing it. He also pointed out there has been more training for officers in this matter.

"I wouldn’t want my family, my friends, my children to be subjected to unconstitutional policing, so how can I tolerate [it] being the executive leader?" Norman said.

The commissioners also asked about a wide variety of issues including trust, accountability, violence and reckless driving—particularly in young people.

One person spoke up about it during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"It's a shame it’s nine months into his tenure as acting chief, and we have chaos, we have destruction on the streets of Milwaukee," Marty Wall said. "People are dying."

Acting Chief Norman said it's important MPD works with community partners.

"We really are at a crisis level when those activities are taking place at such a young age," Norman said. "What are we doing with our kids? I will use this platform to continue to have those conversations about what are we doing about our kids."

