MILWAUKEE — At this year’s Milwaukee Brewers home opener, baseball won’t be the only draw. The team has added several local food vendors in a place called “The Alley,” a mix of different food trucks from throughout the Milwaukee area.

Tom Durian and Adriana Mendez of TMJ4 News Today talked with the owner of Chucho’s Red Tacos about being part of the makeshift food truck park.

“We're really excited to be here and show people our food,” said Thaime Nanez, co-owner of Chucho’s.

TMJ4 Thaime Nanez, co-owner of Chucho’s.

Chucho’s Red Tacos started in the middle of the pandemic with a brick-and-mortar location near the airport and then two food trucks. While they won’t have the entire menu from the other locations, they’ll serve some of their most popular items.

“We're known for our quesitacos. They are amazing ... we have them in beef and chicken,” said Nanez.

Watch: Milwaukee food truck owner excited for opportunities at AmFam this season

New food vendors at ‘The Alley’ at American Family Field

Chucho’s Red Tacos is just one of several vendors inside The Alley. Hidden Kitchen MKE offers Cuban sandwiches, Reuben rolls, and more. Nadi Plates has Italian specialties, including a fettuccine Alfredo ball and calzones. Baron’s Gelato Cart offers a variety of fresh flavors made in Sheboygan.

The Alley food truck park is located on the left-field Loge Level.

