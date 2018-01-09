Milwaukee firefighters help brother battling Hodgkin's lymphoma

That’s the harsh reality a local firefighter is now forced to confront. Brian Cox was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma in October of 2016 and although he’s used to battling fires in his career, this is the biggest blaze Brian's has gone up against thus far. He now needs a bone marrow transplant to survive.
“I’m to the point where I know that I need help and I know that I need a lot of help," Cox said.
That’s why Brian and his band of brothers are issuing a 911 call of their own hosting a three-day bone marrow registry drive in partnership with the BloodCenter of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters.
The group is asking anyone eligible to join the national bone marrow donor registry in hopes of being the match for Cox or another patient awaiting a transplant.