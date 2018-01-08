Missing 13-year-old Milwaukee boy Napoleon Her found safe, police say

Fair
UPDATE 1/08 2:14 p.m. -- Napoleon Her was found safe around 2:00 p.m. near 88th and Bender View, police say. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Napoleon Her was last seen Jan. 3 near a friend's house near N. 83rd Street and W. Villard Avenue.
Her is 5’1” tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with Los Angeles on it, jeans, and Converse shoes. He was carrying a blue bag with drawstrings.
If you have information, call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405.