Missing 13-year-old Milwaukee boy Napoleon Her found safe, police say

TMJ4
2:14 PM, Jan 8, 2018

Milwaukee police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE 1/08 2:14 p.m. -- Napoleon Her was found safe around 2:00 p.m. near 88th and Bender View, police say. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are under investigation.

----

ORIGINAL STORY:

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. 

Napoleon Her was last seen Jan. 3 near a friend's house near N. 83rd Street and W. Villard Avenue.

Her is 5’1” tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with Los Angeles on it, jeans, and Converse shoes.  He was carrying a blue bag with drawstrings.  

If you have information, call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top