Shorewood's Hayek's Pharmacy closing after 100 years of business

Hayek's Pharmacy in Shorewood will close its doors on Tuesday, January 9, TODAY'S TMJ4 has learned.

"It's sad, but we just couldn't find anyone to replace our two pharmacists [who are retiring]," manager Matthew Hayek said.

Hayek also denied rumors that opioid thefts, on the rise at many pharmacies, played a role in the business' decision to close. Bill Quandt, owner of the pharmacy, was unavailable for comment.

The departure of Hayek's means old-school pharmacies will be few and far between in Milwaukee. Thompson's Serv-U Drugs and Swan Serv-U Pharmacy will be two of the remaining options.