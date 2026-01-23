MILWAUKEE — The next 24 to 48 hours will test Milwaukee Fire Department crews as extreme cold weather creates dangerous conditions for first responders across the city.

Deputy Fire Chief Ron Firnrohr, a 33-year veteran of the department, knows firsthand the additional risks firefighters face when temperatures drop below zero. Wednesday's overnight five-alarm fire at a U-Haul facility served as a stark reminder of how challenging the job becomes in extreme weather.

"The firefighters that were in our bucket trucks, they were up there for 3 hours at a time," Firnrohr said. "It was really cold."

The extreme temperatures force the department to adjust its response protocols. Fire officials will increase alarm levels during periods of extreme heat or cold because they know crews will be exposed to harsh elements for extended periods.

"We will do that. We will bump up the alarm level if it's extreme heat or extreme cold, because we know our people are going to be out in those elements," Firnrohr said.

Watch: Milwaukee firefighters face extreme cold challenges as temperatures plummet

Preparation becomes crucial for firefighters working during Wisconsin winters. Firnrohr relies on a layering strategy developed over decades of experience.

"I would always layer. It's layer upon layer upon layer, and you don't want to be too warm in the firehouse because then you'll start to sweat and then that sweat hits the cold and then you start to be very uncomfortable," Firnrohr said. "So it's a matter of layering."

The cold weather creates challenges beyond human comfort. Fire crews must protect their safety gear, maintain truck operations, and keep water flowing through fire lines despite freezing temperatures.

Ice formation on equipment adds another layer of complexity to emergency responses.

"We have to make every step count, and we don't want to be slipping on the ice. We don't want our ladders full of ice. We have to be very determined in how we approach things because you might be operating on an ice rink," Firnrohr said.

The department's standard-issue firefighting boots are designed to handle extreme temperatures, whether it's 100 degrees or below zero, providing essential protection for crews facing Milwaukee's harsh winter conditions.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

