Milwaukee Fire Department reviewing its response to woman who died at bus stop after slipping on ice

The Milwaukee Fire Department is reviewing its response to the death of 49-year-old Jolene Waldref.

Waldref died on January 15th near the intersection of 76th and Congress after slipping and falling on ice. Waldref attempted to dial 911 and her family says her death could have been prevented.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed Tuesday that a 911 call was made at 5:22 for distress from Jolene. That's when Curtis Ambulance was dispatched for what the Fire Department is calling a "low priority call."

According to the Fire Department, twenty two minutes later, another person called about finding Waldref unresponsive.

"The crew did the best they could by looking for the patient," says Jim Baker with Curtis Ambulance. "The patient was not upright. The patient was hidden by objects and was not actually at the bus station. They were on scene for six or seven minutes. They attempted to call the patient back. They notified the dispatch center and they took another call."

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski offered condolences to the family of Waldref, saying the incident was horrible.

TMJ4's Megan Lee is working to learn more about the protocol the ambulance company used when searching for Waldref. This story will be updated.

