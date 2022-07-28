MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission changed a rule that requires Milwaukee firefighters to be U.S. citizens.

Under the new rule, applicants must be permanent residents of the U.S. or legally eligible to work here, but do not need to be U.S. citizens. This new rule will take effect on July 28, the FPC announced.

A news release from the FPC stated it is hopeful that the change will expand the pool of eligible applicants and improve fairness in the selection process. The change could also help increase diversity within the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The FPC thanked Fire Chief Aaron Lipski and the fire department for their collaboration in making the change.

