Milwaukee Film's Cultures & Communities Festival is underway

MILWAUKEE — Guided by principles of cultural inclusivity, The 2023 Cultures & Communities Festival is presented by Milwaukee Film. It's held in Milwaukee from October 5th - 12th. The eight-day convergence of groundbreaking films, distinguished speakers, and public forums is designed to amplify diverse cultural expressions and celebrate community, convening multicultural, and intergenerational audiences across southeastern Wisconsin through engaging events and compelling public conversations.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Directors Lisa Cortes and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza about the documentary "The Space Race". It profiles the pioneering Black pilots, scientists, and engineers who joined NASA to serve their country in space, even as their country failed to achieve equality for them back on Earth.

"The Space Race" will show at 7 pm on Friday, October 6th at the Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Avenue.

For more details and ticket information: The Space Race (mkefilm.org)

