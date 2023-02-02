Milwaukee Film to focus on Black voice and experiences during the month of February

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee Film will devote film and event offerings in February to lift up Black voices, culture, and experiences, in its 5th year of programming.

You're invited to discover eight film screenings paired with engaging conversations and events.

On the calendar is a cult classic film, The Last Dragon — which ties into a conversation about afro-futurism. And the first film, which hits the big screen on Thursday, Feb. 2, is The Big Payback.

The Chief Innovation Officer for Milwaukee film says curating the Black History Month lineup is about balance.

"Too often, when we think of the lived Black experience we think of slavery," explained Geraud Blanks. "We think of inequities and disparities, we think of the violence of the Jim Crow era — and, that's a part of it, and that's really really important, but we also want to think about the lived Black experience through the lens of love and joy and happiness. Joy is a really important aspect of what we do."

See the entire Black History Month lineup on Milwaukee Film's website.

