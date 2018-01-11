Family and friends of Antwone Berry, 33, came together in heartache Wednesday night after he was found shot to death on Monday.

Berry was last seen on Christmas Eve, near Doctor Martin Luther King Drive and Chambers Street. He had stopped by a bar after a holiday party.

"They took a part of us, when they took him," said Berry's girlfriend Tiffany. "They took a big part of us."

Berry's young son, AJ, will never get the chance to know his father.

"Being a dad was most important to him," Tiffany said. "It was first and foremost for Antwone. He was a loving person. He loved his family, and loved to be around his family."

His family spent Christmas worried and searching for him. Fourteen days later, their worst fear came true.

Berry was found shot to death, near Fond du Lac Avenue and Mill Road. Still no arrests have been made.

"We still got a lot of work to do," Tiffany said. "We're going to bring whoever did this to justice. We're going to get justice for Antwone."

Because this is still an open homicide case, Milwaukee Police are not releasing many details about Berry's death, or any suspects they're looking for.