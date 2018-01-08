Milwaukee man missing since Christmas Eve found dead

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee man who has been missing since Christmas Eve was found dead on the city’s northwest side Sunday afternoon.

Antwone Berry, 33, was last seen at the Dirty Dozen Clubhouse on December 24 near the intersection of 3rd Street and Chambers.

Milwaukee Police say they were dispatched to a Dead on Entry call around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 9800 block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue. That’s when they found Berry dead outside that location.

Police’s initial investigation shows Berry suffered from gunshot wounds.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Milwaukee police are investigating this incident as a homicide and continue to seek the suspect or suspects involved.