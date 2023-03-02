Milwaukee Diaper Mission to host diaper distribution event following Culver's donation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Diaper Mission will be hosting a drive-thru distribution event Friday after Culver's and Hayat Pharmacy made donations to the organization.

According to the organization, Culver's donated 25,000 diapers and Hayat donated 800 bottles of infant formula. It will all be given away at Friday's event.

The drive-thru will take place at the Hayat Pharmacy located at 1919 W North Avenue from 10 a.m. until noon or until supplies last.

Families in need of formula and diapers are invited to attend the event where they will also get free wipes and a $5 Culver's gift card while supplies last.

The donation from Culver's comes after Giannis scored 50+ points at a recent Bucks game and said he would celebrate by eating 50+ Culver's cheeseburgers.

A video of Giannis making that statement went viral, and Culver's responded by saying it would donate to the diaper mission, an organization that Giannis and his girlfriend support.

