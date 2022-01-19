Milwaukee detective walks out of hospital following Third Ward shooting

MILWAUKEE — A Milwauke police officer returned home from the hospital on Tuesday after he was shot multiple times during a botched robbery.

Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, wearing an orange sweatshirt and Brewers cap, walked out of Froedert Hopsital without any assistance.

At least a dozen family members and even more police were waiting to cheer on Wilkiewicz.

“Just doing my job. Saw something and reacted," said Wilkiewicz.

Last Thursday, he reacted to a violent robbery in Milwaukee's Third Ward while off-duty at Shake Shack.

According to police, a man attacked a door-dash driver after he tried to steal her car with her children still inside.

Wilkiewicz, police say, tried to stop the suspect, who then shot the detective.

The woman and her children are safe, and they've thanked Wilkiewicz for his help.

“I did get a couple of cards from her and her kids, which are awesome," he said. "So, I have those, and I do appreciate it. I'm sure down the road we’ll facilitate something [to meet].”

According to the district attorney’s office, a surgeon says the bullets narrowly missed Wilkiewicz’s heart.

“I can only say that he’s dedicated to his profession and to the City of Milwaukee and puts his life on the line everyday," said Steve Wilkiewicz, the detective's father.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says it’s unclear when Wilkiewicz will return to duty.

“We’re there. Whether off-duty or on-duty. We’re there. We step up to the plate. We understand the work that needs to be done," said Norman, of his police force and Wilkiewicz's actions.

Detective Wilkiewicz says he plans now to spend some time resting at home.

Prosecutors have charged three men in the attempted robbery, including one man police are still searching for to arrest.

